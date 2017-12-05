DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a woman has died following a house fire in Kentucky.
WKYT-TV reports that 64-year-old Gerri Compton was found inside a bedroom on Monday.
Officials believe the fire started in the basement and then shot up through the bedroom and into the attic. Investigators say they will send Compton’s body to Frankfort for an autopsy.
Boyle County Fire Chief Donnie Sexton said she lived alone and that there were two vehicles in the driveway. Crews had thought there could be a second person in the home, but they did not to find any additional victims after three searches.
The investigation is being handled by Kentucky State Police.
Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com