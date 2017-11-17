SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a 70-year-old woman embezzled nearly $500,000 from a medical office during her time as an employee.

The Saginaw News reports Marcia J. Conaway of Vassar was arraigned this week on one count of embezzling more than $100,000, a 20-year felony.

Her lawyer John Melton tells The Associated Press on Friday that it was too early in the case to comment. Conaway is due back in court later this month.

The Saginaw County prosecutor’s office says that Conaway used Michigan CardioVascular Institute funds to pay for personal purchases she made on personal credit cards from 2010 until her retirement in February.

Prosecutors say Conaway falsified the company’s accounting record by withholding revenue to cover up the missing money. An ongoing investigation has found about $467,000 missing.

___

Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw