TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The future of a Mississippi jail that had been severely overcrowded will be planned when officials meet next month.
Lee County Supervisors Board president Phil Morgan told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that officials plan to meet Nov. 1 after they broke into three groups to gather more information.
Officials had split up after the Board voted Aug. 21 to abandon a prior proposal to build a new jail that was estimated to cost $50 million.
Lee County Jail is designed to hold 200 inmates, but through most of summer it housed nearly 250. However, its daily number of inmates has averaged around 175 the last two weeks.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
Over the last two years, 10 grand jury tour reports found the jail also needs repairs and lacks office space.
___
Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com