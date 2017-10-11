TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The future of a Mississippi jail that had been severely overcrowded will be planned when officials meet next month.

Lee County Supervisors Board president Phil Morgan told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that officials plan to meet Nov. 1 after they broke into three groups to gather more information.

Officials had split up after the Board voted Aug. 21 to abandon a prior proposal to build a new jail that was estimated to cost $50 million.

Lee County Jail is designed to hold 200 inmates, but through most of summer it housed nearly 250. However, its daily number of inmates has averaged around 175 the last two weeks.

Over the last two years, 10 grand jury tour reports found the jail also needs repairs and lacks office space.

