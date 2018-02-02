LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Trail officials warn that the planned release of water from a western Arizona dam could disrupt an off-road trail during its peak season.

Today’s News-Herald reports the Army Corps of Engineers is planning to flush water through the Alamo Dam in early March, flooding a project area about 33 miles (53 kilometers) east of Parker where the Arizona Peace Trail crosses.

Trail chairman J.C. Sanders says there isn’t a set date for the closure of the trail, which brings in off-road enthusiasts from across the world.

Sanders says they want a 30-day notice before the release happens, so trail users can be notified in advance.

The 750-mile (1,200-kilometer) trail loops western Arizona from Bullhead City to Yuma. The Corps estimates up to 5,000 off-road vehicles use the trail each year.

