BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Winter weather is slow to arrive along the Lower Kuskokwim River, with open water complicating Thanksgiving holiday travels.

KYUK reports that section of the Kuskokwim is facing another late freeze-up. Bethel Search and Rescue officials say the river is still not safe for travel.

Officials say weak, irregular ice has formed in the river and multiple open holes remain. Numerous tundra lakes in the area also remain open.

Officials recommend that people setting nets or going ice fishing walk with an ice pick and check the ice before each step.

Search and Rescue officials also often recommend people wear life jackets or float coats when going out on the ice during freeze-up.