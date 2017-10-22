HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana are warning hikers to use care after a mountain lion was spotted.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the mountain lion was seen on the south side of Mount Helena. The Independent Record reports that a state wildlife agency also found a deer killed in the same area on Saturday.

Dutton says mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare. To be safe, hikers should keep any children in the middle of a group.

If hikers see a mountain lion, Dutton says they should not turn their back or run away but instead keep eye contact, make a loud noise and wave their arms to appear bigger.

If an animal does attack, Dutton says people should try to protect their neck and fight back.