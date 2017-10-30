MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are urging motorists to watch for deer along roadways, especially over the next couple of months.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the fall harvest and mating season trigger an increase in deer movement which leads to more accidents. Engineer Wade Clements says more than half of all crashes involving deer occur from October through December.

Officials say drivers should slow down and be extra alert, especially in the early morning and early evening hours, when visibility is low and deer are most active.

If a deer is sighted, officials say don’t swerve. Instead, stay straight, keep your hands on the wheel and apply your brakes until stopped.

Last year, police recorded nearly 3,100 collisions involving deer.