MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are urging motorists to watch for deer along roadways, especially over the next couple of months.
A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the fall harvest and mating season trigger an increase in deer movement which leads to more accidents. Engineer Wade Clements says more than half of all crashes involving deer occur from October through December.
Officials say drivers should slow down and be extra alert, especially in the early morning and early evening hours, when visibility is low and deer are most active.
If a deer is sighted, officials say don’t swerve. Instead, stay straight, keep your hands on the wheel and apply your brakes until stopped.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seahawks deny report that team could be dangling tight end Jimmy Graham for a left tackle
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
Last year, police recorded nearly 3,100 collisions involving deer.