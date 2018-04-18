DELHI, La. (AP) — Officials say investigators believe a volunteer firefighter who set fire to his Louisiana home was motivated by a desire to end his relationship with his wife who has a medical disability.

News outlets report the wife of 53-year-old Kenneth Fulford received third-degree burns on her back and her service dog died in the fire, which was reported Monday.

According to a statement, Kenneth set the fire and called the fire in through his department radio.

Fulford’s wife told investigators that he remained outside of the home after discovering the fire and only verbally assisted her exit from the home.

Officials say Fulford confessed to setting the blaze but denied intending to harm his wife.

Fulford was charged with aggravated arson and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.