BARNET, Vt. (AP) — Vermont authorities say a man whose body was found in a Barnet snowbank was shot to death there.

The Caledonian Record reports an autopsy determined 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of Danville, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso on the side of a road. He was found Jan. 7.

Police don’t believe the killing was a random act of violence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are being assisted by the FBI, the U.S. Marshal Service and the office of the United States Attorney.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com