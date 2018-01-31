BARNET, Vt. (AP) — Vermont authorities say a man whose body was found in a Barnet snowbank was shot to death there.
The Caledonian Record reports an autopsy determined 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of Danville, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso on the side of a road. He was found Jan. 7.
Police don’t believe the killing was a random act of violence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are being assisted by the FBI, the U.S. Marshal Service and the office of the United States Attorney.
___
Most Read Stories
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says VIEW
- Half-ton of undelivered mail found in Italy postman's garage
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Will Seattle-area stargazers be able to see the rare Super Blue Blood Moon? Sadly, it's not looking good.
- Amazon joins with Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan to form health-care company
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com