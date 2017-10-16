TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey wildlife officials have updated the number of black bears killed during the state’s latest hunt.
Data released Monday shows 243 bruins were culled during the six-day hunt staged last week in eight northern counties. That includes two kills that were officially counted Sunday.
The kill total is a sharp decrease from last year’s hunt, when 562 bears were culled.
Officials say the annual hunts help control the bear population and minimize run-ins with humans. But opponents say the hunts are inhumane and unnecessary.
This year’s hunts could be the last for a while if Phil Murphy, the Democrat running to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie, wins next month’s election.
Murphy plans a moratorium on the hunts. Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the GOP gubernatorial hopeful, says they should continue.