LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a train carrying tons of soybeans has derailed in South Carolina.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield tells The Herald of Rock Hill that no one was injured when several cars of the train went off the tracks around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Barfield says there were no public safety or traffic concerns on or near the tracks that run parallel with state highway 9.

The Lancaster and Chester Railway train was heading from Kershaw to Chester with its cargo when several of the cars derailed. Officials say the materials pose no threat to the water supply or potential threat to the environment.

L&C Railway is investigating the derailment and cleanup is underway.

