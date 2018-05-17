CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Board of Medicine officials are set to explain why a doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients still has a valid medical license.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Wednesday that lawmakers question why Steven Matulis was allowed to retain his medical license on a voluntary inactive status. A state legislature committee demanded in a May 4 letter an explanation of how the board’s approach protects the public.

Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral, says in the letter that there appeared to be grounds for a summary suspension and full investigation into the allegations. Several patients have accused Matulis of sexually assaulting them while he performed procedures or while they were under anesthesia.

The board’s executive director, Mark Spangler, and president, Ahmed D. Faheem, will present their answers in June.

