LAS VEGAS (AP) — State and county officials are teaming up to plug abandoned mine shafts left behind at a century-old mining operation southwest of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County and the Nevada Division of Minerals are jointly funding the $250,000 project to backfill at least 40 mine shafts on county-owned land.

The county commission on Tuesday approved $150,000 for the effort. Crews are expected to begin work in April.

Division southern Nevada chief Garrett Wake says the Arden Mine operated on the land from 1909 to 1931. He says the full extent of the mine shafts is not known, but they could extend for several miles.

The division has made dozens of attempts in recent years to barricade the openings, which have drawn hikers, vandals and squatters.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com