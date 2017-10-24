Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Montgomery County Council is holding a hearing on the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Area Minor Master Plan.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Rockville.

The 117-acre plan advances Montgomery County’s goal of transit-oriented development at Metro stations to keep up with the county’s housing demands.

The Council’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee will review the plan in November.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press