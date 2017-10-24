ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Montgomery County Council is holding a hearing on the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Area Minor Master Plan.
The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Rockville.
The 117-acre plan advances Montgomery County’s goal of transit-oriented development at Metro stations to keep up with the county’s housing demands.
The Council’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee will review the plan in November.
