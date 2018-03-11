BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Officials plan to burn down the rest of a Beaver Dam apartment building where an explosion killed a man last week.

Mayor Rebecca Glewen says the controlled burn is scheduled Wednesday.

Glewen says some surrounding apartment complexes will be evacuated prior to the burn, and nearby roads will be closed. She says heat from the controlled burn will “render the situation finally safe.”

The mayor says no one is allowed back in the building. A fund has been started for the displaced residents.

The explosion happened Monday at the Village Glen Apartments. A man inside the unit was killed. His name has not been released.

Explosive experts detonated the rest of the unit Wednesday because of the volatile chemicals still inside.