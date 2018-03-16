ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — State and county officials are planning to install new signs at a Colorado intersection where a crash killed a longtime NBA agent last month.

The Aspen Times reports Pitkin County and the Colorado Department of Transportation will install warning signs, a stop sign and additional flashing lights at the Smith Way intersection with state Highway 82 near Aspen.

Authorities say 56-year-old Dan Fegan died after a bus hit his SUV while attempting to cross the highway. Fegan’s 5-year-old son and a 29-year-old woman were injured in the crash.

Officials say the intersection has been the site of other fatal crashes in the past.

County Public Works Director Brian Pettet says the new signage should be installed within about two weeks.

Officials say options to restructure the intersection are under consideration.

___

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/