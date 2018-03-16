Share story

By
The Associated Press

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — State and county officials are planning to install new signs at a Colorado intersection where a crash killed a longtime NBA agent last month.

The Aspen Times reports Pitkin County and the Colorado Department of Transportation will install warning signs, a stop sign and additional flashing lights at the Smith Way intersection with state Highway 82 near Aspen.

Authorities say 56-year-old Dan Fegan died after a bus hit his SUV while attempting to cross the highway. Fegan’s 5-year-old son and a 29-year-old woman were injured in the crash.

Officials say the intersection has been the site of other fatal crashes in the past.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

County Public Works Director Brian Pettet says the new signage should be installed within about two weeks.

Officials say options to restructure the intersection are under consideration.

___

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

The Associated Press