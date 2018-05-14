KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say Taliban insurgents have attacked Farah city, the capital of Farah province in western Afghanistan near the border with Iran, killing and wounding dozens of security forces.
Fared Bakhtawer, head of the Farah provincial council, says several security checkpoints were overrun by Taliban fighters on Tuesday morning and that an intense gunbattle was ongoing in the city.
Bakhtawer says up to 30 security forces were killed or wounded in the attacks.
Mohammad Sarwar Osmani, a lawmaker form Farah province, also confirmed the Taliban attacks.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility. He said fighters launched attacks form multiple directions, after which they overran several checkpoints in the city.
Farah also has border with Helmand province, where the Taliban controls several districts.