BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man who forced a school bus to stop on a busy interstate and jumped on the hood of the vehicle has lost his driver’s license.

The Boston Herald reports that the Registry of Motor Vehicles suspended 42-year-old Kevin Crowe’s license at the request of state police. Registry officials attributed the suspension to “an immediate threat/medical.”

A bus dash cam captured the episode on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton earlier this month.

The bus driver, Joe Rizoli, says Crowe asked why the bus’ windows were tinted and if any students were on board. There were none.

Rizoli eventually maneuvered around Crowe’s car and drove away.

Crowe said was worried because could not see any children and was just “being a concerned citizen.”

He has been summoned to court to face charges.

___

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com