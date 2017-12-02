DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware women, a nurse and a dentist, have been barred from practicing medicine in the state for at least 60 days.

The News Journal and WDEL report state officials issued the suspensions Friday.

Dr. I-Yin “Grace” Liu is accused of allowing untrained and unlicensed staff in her dental practice to place fillings in children’s teeth and administer nitrous oxide to children.

Liu told the newspaper she denies any wrongdoing and plans to fight the accusations.

The nurse, Angela M. Gonzalez-Andino, is accused of having an improper relationship with a substance-use disorder patient and adjusting a dosage of the patient’s medication without a doctor’s order.

Gonzalez-Andino couldn’t be reached by the newspaper for comment.