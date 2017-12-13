MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus in western Pennsylvania.

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained. It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

Another alert a few minutes later says police are on the scene and there is “no threat at this time.”

They say the campus will be closed until further notice.

Monaca police say they don’t have any additional information but are at scene.

No other details were immediately available.