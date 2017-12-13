MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus in western Pennsylvania.
Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained. It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.
Another alert a few minutes later says police are on the scene and there is “no threat at this time.”
They say the campus will be closed until further notice.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced
Monaca police say they don’t have any additional information but are at scene.
No other details were immediately available.