PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Officials in an east Mississippi community hope a grant for an elevator will clear the way for more of an old factory building to be reused.

Philadelphia and Neshoba County officials tell The Neshoba Democrat that they are seeking a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to install an elevator in the former U.S. Motors building.

East Center Community College, a business incubator and furniture maker La-Z-Boy currently occupy parts of the building.

Steve Murray, chairman of the Neshoba County Business Enterprise Center says making the second floor of office space more accessible would allow for the expansion of the business incubator, which is now full.

The city and county are each chipping in nearly $17,000 to match the grant.