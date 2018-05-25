MACON, Ga. (AP) — Officials across 11 middle Georgia counties are trying to figure out how to pay for road projects after voters rejected a sales tax.

The 1 percent sales tax was projected to raise $637 million over 10 years. The Telegraph reports that it failed 51 percent to 49 percent in voting Tuesday.

Middle Georgia Regional Commission Executive Director Laura Mathis says that without the tax there is no alternative funding for the projects at this time. However, she says that the state could fund some work.

Mathis says some projects could be funded using existing money, but says construction is likely to take longer.

Voters also rejected the tax in 2012, although Tuesday’s margin was much narrower. The largest project planned was a $105 million widening of part of Interstate 16.

