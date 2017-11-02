ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Atlanta say they’re looking for a minimum-security inmate who failed to return from a work assignment.
The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a Twitter post that Seaveleang Nhim didn’t come back to the Atlanta Transitional Center on Thursday morning. The center helps prepare felons for eventual release.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Department of Corrections records show Nhim is serving a two-year sentence for methamphetamine possession, second-degree forgery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He began serving his sentence in March after being convicted in Clayton County.
Officials said Nhim was last seen wearing civilian clothes.
