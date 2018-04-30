CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a woman died after a police officer helped pull her from a burning garage in Cedar Rapids.
Firefighters and police were sent to the residence around 7:35 Sunday morning after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and saw flames in the detached garage.
The officer helped pull her from the garage, and medics tended to her. Police say she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.
The woman’s name hasn’t been released. Authorities say the fire and the woman’s death are considered suspicious and are being investigated.
