LYMAN, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in western Nebraska say a 32-year-old Lyman man has died from injuries received in a rollover crash.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says family members of the man reported Thursday afternoon that he was suffering from mental health problems and had fired several gunshots outside of a residence before leaving in his pickup truck. A family member attempted to follow him.

Witnesses say the man’s truck was speeding on a rural road when it swerved to avoid a crash with a mail carrier. Investigators believe the truck left the road and rolled several times.

Officials were able to pull the man from the truck and perform CPR, but he later died at a Scottsbluff hospital.

His name has not yet been released.