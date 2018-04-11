ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — The warden and associate warden of a South Carolina prison where an inmate got an 18-hour head start on his escape are suing the state saying they were made scapegoats.
Joseph McFadden was the warden and James Blackwell was the associate warden at maximum security Lieber Correctional Institute in Ridgeville when Jimmy Causey escaped on July 4.
The lawsuits say McFadden was demoted and Blackwell was forced to retire after the escape. Both men say they weren’t at the prison when Causey escaped and investigations found no major security problems at the prison.
Causey escaped using wire cutters dropped into the prison grounds by a drone. He had a dummy under the covers in his cell, similar to what he had done when escaped a Columbia prison in 2005.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW