SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Four members of a local governing board in Louisiana have asked a court to rule that they don’t have to answer questions in depositions for a lawsuit over their votes to remove a Confederate monument from courthouse grounds.

The four members of the Caddo Parish Commission voted in favor of a resolution last year authorizing removal of the monument at the Caddo courthouse in Shreveport.

The Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is fighting removal. According to a filing Monday in federal court, the commission members are seeking a ruling that they do not have to submit to depositions in which they would be asked about their votes. They argue that they are legally immune from having to answer questions about the reasons for their votes.