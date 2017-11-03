WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Officials at two Vermont agencies overseeing nursing homes agree that the state’s regulatory system needs review following the closure of a facility in White River Junction.

The Valley News reports that Brookside Health and Rehabilitation Center will close at the end of the month after a series of health and safety violations.

Some officials at the Green Mountain Care Board, which approved the sale of the facility to New York-based investors in 2015, say their agency is limited in its ability to follow-up after a sale is approved.

Some suggest that oversight should be consolidated under the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. The head of that agency agreed that the rise of out-of-state sales necessitates regulatory changes, but says added responsibilities could diminish her department’s focus on health and safety.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com