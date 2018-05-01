MARION, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker has died after an accident on the Linville River in a Western North Carolina.

Local media report that rescue teams from Burke and McDowell counties responded to Linville Gorge on Saturday night after getting reports of a kayaker drowning.

No other information, including the person’s name, has been released.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Cathy Dowd says the kayaker got stuck on a rock and was pulled from the river by other kayakers who tried CPR. Dowd says the river was unusually swollen after recent rains.