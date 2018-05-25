DOVER, Del. (AP) — State public health officials say hundreds of people may have been exposed to tuberculosis last year at a nursing home in northern Delaware.

Officials announced Friday that more than 600 individuals may have been exposed to active tuberculosis at the ManorCare Health Services facility in Wilmington during a nine-month period starting in January 2017.

It was not immediately clear why the announcement was being made more than a year after some people may have been exposed.

Officials are sending letters to former residents and staff who may have been exposed to the infected individual and following up with phone calls regarding free testing and treatment.

Tuberculosis is an air-borne bacterium that can cause coughing, fatigue, weakness, fever and other symptoms.

If not treated, tuberculosis disease can be fatal.