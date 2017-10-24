WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a man was shot to death after he assaulted a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission waterways conservation officer.
The Citizens’ Voice of Wilkes-Barre said authorities report the officer shot the man Tuesday afternoon near West Nanticoke.
Officials say an unidentified officer encountered the man while on routine patrol along the Susquehanna River.
A Luzerne County prosecutor tells the paper that for some reason a fight occurred in which the officer was repeatedly struck.
The suspect also hasn’t been named. He died at the scene.
The officer’s injuries required hospital treatment.
A commission spokesman is saying only that a waterways conservation officer was involved in an incident in Luzerne County.
Information from: The Citizens’ Voice, http://www.citizensvoice.com