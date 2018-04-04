DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — City officials have confirmed that the Davenport housing programs manager has been fired.

The Quad-City Times reports that Roy DeWitt was dismissed March 19 after he didn’t follow his boss’s order to attend an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting. His boss says that constituted insubordination.

Efforts to reach DeWitt have not been unsuccessful. A phone listed for him in Davenport rang busy during several calls Wednesday.

City officials and Davenport police have declined to comment on whether DeWitt’s termination was tied to an investigation at The Heritage apartments, a federally subsidized complex he managed for the city.

