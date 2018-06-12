DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in eastern Illinois fatally shot a man when he didn’t drop a gun after they stopped his vehicle.
The (Danville) Commercial-News reports the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday after Danville officers responded to a call about a man threatening someone with a gun.
Danville public safety director Larry Thomason says two officers spotted the man’s vehicle and stopped it. Thomason says the driver was holding a gun and ignored orders to show his hands and leave the vehicle.
Officials say the 34-year-old man was from Danville, but didn’t immediately release his name. The officers weren’t hurt in the confrontation.
Illinois State Police investigators are reviewing the shooting.
Information from: Commercial-News, http://www.dancomnews.com