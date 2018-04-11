LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The cause of a fire at a Pennsylvania resort is still undetermined, and officials are still trying to estimate the cost of the damage.
The blaze badly damaged a villa at the Eden Resort in Lancaster County on Tuesday. The guests were evacuated safely. One firefighter was taken to a hospital after being hit by debris but has since been released.
A fire official tells LNP newspaper that a state police fire marshal surveyed the damage Wednesday but was not able to determine a cause.
The fire did not damage any other buildings at the resort, which continues to operate as normal.
