HONOLULU (AP) — Officials are investigating the causes of death for three monk seals that were found on Oahu.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries said in a statement that an adult female seal identified as RK60 was found floating offshore on Tuesday.

They believe she may have been “floating listlessly” in Kaneohe Bay days before she was discovered lifeless.

On Wednesday, a female pup was found in Laie, and an adult female seal identified as RT10 or Ua Malie was found Thursday in Kahuku.

Post-mortem exams have been conducted.

Officials say they think the three deaths are unrelated and don’t appear to be suspicious.

Lab results are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Officials are urging the public to report monk seal sightings so their health can be tracked.