OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two students were taken to a hospital after the school bus they were in collided with a car in northwest Omaha.

The crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday as about 20 students on board headed for Millard North Middle School.

Millard school spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman told the Omaha World-Herald that the hospitalizations were “more precautionary than anything.” She also says other students’ families picked them up at school and took them to be medically checked.

The names of those involved and other details about the crash haven’t been released.