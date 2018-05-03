AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine say the area along the Androscoggin River where two young boys fell in last month is safe.
Auburn City Manager Peter Crichton tells the Sun-Journal there isn’t a “pattern of unintentional drowning” at the site near Bonney Park. Crichton has asked the Androscoggin Land Trust to evaluate the area and offer suggestions.
Helena Gagliano-McFarland, the boys’ mother, says portions of the river that are accessible to small children should be secured.
Mayor Jason Levesque says the city needs to discuss the incident before it takes action. Levesque is in favor of educating children and adults about river safety.
Ten-year-old Maxim McFarland is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Authorities continue to search for the body of his 5-year-old brother, Valerio.
