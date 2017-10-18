BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are reviewing a plan to create a centralized dispatch center in Chittenden County as part of an effort to increase the efficiency of emergency response.

WCAX-TV reports the organizers of the proposal met Tuesday with the public safety commissioner and are awaiting feedback from the attorney general’s office.

Proponents say the move could save as much as 70 seconds per 911 call by eliminating the need for calls to be transferred to local dispatch centers.

Voters in Burlington, Colchester, Essex, Milton, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski would have to approve the agreement.

