SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transportation officials considering creating a shortcut road between Salt Lake County and Tooele County are reconsidering the idea after a new state study showed the road would cost about $300 million and require an expensive, a mile-long tunnel through the Oquirrh Mountains separating the counties in northern Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the project would have allowed drivers to travel 50 mph (80 kph) from Herriman to Tooele by building a new two-lane road that required a nearly mile-long tunnel that would cost about $132 million to construct.

The current path through Butterfield and Middle canyons limits travel to 35 mph (56 kph).

Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner determined Friday that with such an expensive price tag, the project is “not realistic at this time.”

