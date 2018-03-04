AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials and local authorities are taking action after a significant number of school threats have been reported throughout the state in the last few weeks.

The Idaho State Journal reports American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen says the district has implemented a new software called DIR-S that connects school staff members with the American Falls Police Department to increase and ease communication during an emergency situation.

The software, which is downloaded as an application on a cellphone, features maps of the district’s schools. During an emergency situation, teachers can indicate whether their classrooms are secure, and responding police officers can see on the maps which classrooms are safe and which classrooms are not.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says an increase in school threats is not uncommon after a school shooting, like the one in Parkland, Florida, receives national attention.

