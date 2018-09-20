BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Officials at Yellowstone National Park say new thermal activity occurred at the park over the past several days.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a release from the park Wednesday says the new activity is in the Geyser Hill area of Upper Geyser Basin, across the Firehole River from Old Faithful. The hill features dozens of hot springs and geysers, but the vents that have erupted water onto the boardwalks over the past several days are brand new.
There was also a rare eruption of Ear Spring, one of the features along the Geyser Hill boardwalks. The eruption happened Saturday.
The park says neither occurrence is a sign of impending volcanic activity in Yellowstone.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com