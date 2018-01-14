HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut public health officials say they have seen a steep increase in the number of people hospitalized with influenza over the past five weeks.

The Department of Public Health says this year’s flu virus has been particularly severe among people 65 years old or older. They’ve accounted for 70 percent of patients who’ve been hospitalized.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging residents to still get their flu shots.

Connecticut is expected to be four-to-six weeks away from peak influenza activity, which will probably be in mid-February.

As of the week ending Jan. 6, there have been 1,015 positive cases of the flu in Connecticut, with 456 hospitalizations since late August.

There have been 15 flu-related deaths in individuals 65 years old and older so far in Connecticut.