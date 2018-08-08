NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Mayor David Briley is announcing a “comprehensive review” of policing procedures as Tennessee authorities release video of a fatal police shooting last month.

Nashville officer Andrew Delke, who is white, fatally shot a 25-year-old black man, Daniel Hambrick, during a traffic stop July 26. News outlets reported the shooting occurred on a sidewalk beside an apartment complex.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the officer is on routine administrative leave.

Bureau spokesman Josh DeVine has said authorities believe that during the traffic stop, Hambrick “reportedly emerged from the vehicle with a firearm in his hand” and the “situation escalated,” resulting in Delke firing his gun several times.

The shooting has renewed claims of racial bias on the police force.