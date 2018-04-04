DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a north Warren County home.
She’s been identified as 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen, of Cambridge. Officers and medics were called to the home just south of Des Moines around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody as a material witness. Online court records don’t show that he’s been charged.
Authorities have not said how Wathen died but have characterized the case as a homicide.
