MAXWELL, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a pilot who was injured when his small plane crashed in northeastern Polk County.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday in a cornfield about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Maxwell, shortly after the aircraft took off.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 43-year-old Jason Beckman, of Lakeview. He was flown to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of leg and arm injuries. He was alone in the plane.
The crash is being investigated.
