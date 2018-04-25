LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by police in Kentucky.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday that 21-year-old Demonjhea Jordan of Jeffersonville, Indiana, died Tuesday from gunshot wounds at University of Louisville Hospital.

News outlets reported the shooting happened after Louisville police located a man matching a description released after a robbery call. Police Chief Steve Conrad said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was hit.

Conrad said the suspect died after being taken to the hospital. Police have not identified the officers, but said they were not injured.

They were placed on administrative reassignment during an investigation.