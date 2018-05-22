YORK, S.C. (AP) — Officials have released the name of an inmate who was found dead in a jail cell in South Carolina.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a news release that 38-year-old Oxavria Lenard Ingram of Rock Hill was the inmate who died Friday night in the county jail.

Gast says Ingram was found unresponsive in his cell. Emergency personnel were unable to revive him. Gast says final autopsy results are still pending.

Police say Ingram had been in jail since early April after he was arrested for possession of marijuana and contraband in the Rock Hill city jail. He had been charged with shoplifting in March.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Ingram’s death at the request of the sheriff’s department.