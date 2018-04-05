ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in northeast Nevada have rejected a request to provide residents with ballots in Spanish.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Elko County commissioners unanimously voted against the proposal to prepare the ballots for the general election this year.
County Democratic Central Committee co-secretary Debbie Heaton-Lamp brought the issue before the all-Republican commission, saying all citizens should be able to fully participate in elections.
Courts interpreter Eloisa Mendoza told the commissioners that without ballots in Spanish, people who are registered to vote might not vote for fear they will cast the wrong ballot.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
She says residents have come to her office seeking help in translating ballot questions.
Commissioners argued that it was not their decision to make and some voiced concerns about the $52,000 cost to prepare the ballots.
___
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com