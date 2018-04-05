ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in northeast Nevada have rejected a request to provide residents with ballots in Spanish.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Elko County commissioners unanimously voted against the proposal to prepare the ballots for the general election this year.

County Democratic Central Committee co-secretary Debbie Heaton-Lamp brought the issue before the all-Republican commission, saying all citizens should be able to fully participate in elections.

Courts interpreter Eloisa Mendoza told the commissioners that without ballots in Spanish, people who are registered to vote might not vote for fear they will cast the wrong ballot.

She says residents have come to her office seeking help in translating ballot questions.

Commissioners argued that it was not their decision to make and some voiced concerns about the $52,000 cost to prepare the ballots.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com