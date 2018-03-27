TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The size of the memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the 2011 Tucson shooting will be reduced after donations fell short of the goal.

The Arizona Daily Star reports private donations fell $1.7 million short of the $4 million fundraising goal for the January 8th Memorial in downtown Tucson.

The Jan. 8, 2011, shooting left six people dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. The shooting occurred at a Giffords meet-and-greet event outside a Tucson grocery store.

January 8th Memorial Foundation Executive Director Crystal Kasnoff says the size of the memorial’s outer walls be reduced by one-third, but the other design elements will stay the same.

The memorial will be constructed in El Presidio Park on the west side of the Old Pima County Courthouse.

