COLUMBUS, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina county where a woman died in a mudslide are recommending voluntary evacuations of some areas as a subtropical storm threatens.

Emergency officials in Polk County said in a news release Friday that they’re recommending that residents of some vulnerable areas evacuate by 5 p.m. Sunday. Subtropical Storm Alberto had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Friday. Storm conditions are expected to affect the county area Sunday night through early next week.

An American Red Cross shelter will be open to evacuees beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday at Polk County Middle School in Mill Spring.

Last week, a woman died when a mudslide crushed her home near the town of Tryon.

The county seat of Polk County, Columbus, is located about 85 miles west (137 kilometers) of Charlotte.